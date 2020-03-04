SL Vs WI Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report And 1st T20I Preview

Sri Lanka will face West Indies in the first T20I of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2019/20 on Wednesday, March 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka will be led by Lasith Malinga while West Indies will be led by Kieron Pollard. Here is every detail that you need to know about the SL vs WI 1st T20I including the SL vs WI live streaming updates, SL vs WI live scores and the SL vs WI live telecast in India.

SL vs WI live streaming details: Where to watch SL vs WI live telecast in India?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies match can be watched on TV through the SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels. Aside from the SL vs WI live telecast in India, fans can also catch the SL vs WI live streaming through Sony LIV. For SL vs WI live scores, you can find it on the Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket West Indies and ICC's official websites/social media pages.

SL vs WI live streaming: SL vs WI 1st T20I Pitch and Weather report

The Pallekele Stadium has been supporting the team batting first on most occasions. In the 18 T20Is that have been played at the ground, 10 have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first at this ground is 175 and the highest score at this ground has been Australia's 263/3, which can help predict SL vs WI live scores. According to AccuWeather, Kandy will see a high temperature of 32 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 18 degrees Celcius. There is a slight chance of rain during the SL vs WI live streaming.

SL vs WI live scores: Sri Lanka vs West Indies preview

Sri Lanka's last T20I was against India and their opponents won by 78 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva. Their best bowlers in the game were Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga. West Indies' last T20I game was against Ireland and they won by nine wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis. Their best bowlers in the game were Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. In the SL vs WI live streaming, the SL vs WI 1st T20I could be expected to be won by West Indies with a 170-180 predicted SL vs WI live scores.

