LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Lahore Qalandars will square off against Islamabad United in the 7th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, February 23. The LAH vs ISL live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs ISL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction and LAH vs ISL Dream11 team for the LAH vs ISL live match.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Courts Controversy After Karachi Kings Manager Found Talking On Phone In Dugout

Lahore Qalandars had to face defeat in their first game against Multan Sultans by 5 wickets. Despite getting a quick start courtesy Chris Lynn's 19-ball 39, they could manage to post only 138. They have experienced batsmen like Mohammed Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Dane Vilas, who need to fire in order for them to secure their first victory of the tournament in the LAH vs ISL live match.

On the other hand, Islamabad United after having suffered a defeat in the first game bounced back and made a statement with a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Multan Sultans. Their openers Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro set their win with a 92 run opening partnership while chasing 164. They would like to carry this form forward in the LAH vs ISL live match.

ALSO READ | Imad Wasim Accuses Wahab Riaz And Ravi Bopara Of Ball-tampering In PSL: Report

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: LAH vs ISL playing 11 likely from squads

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: LAH vs ISL playing 11 - Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ben Dunk (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna (12th man)

LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs ISL playing 11 - Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain (12th man)

ALSO READ | Shadab Khan Claims PSL To Be Better Than IPL For This BIZARRE Reason

LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs ISL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Luke Ronchi (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan,

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf

All-Rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan

LAH vs ISL match prediction

Lahore Qalandars start off as favourites to win as per our LAH vs ISL match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction are made with our own analysis. Our LAH vs ISL Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your LAH vs ISL live game.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Accuses India, Pakistan's Top Authorities Of 'politicizing' Cricket Unfairly

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER