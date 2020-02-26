PSL 2020: MUL Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Multan Sultans take on the Peshawar Zalmi in the 8th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on Wednesday, 7:30 PM (IST). The Sultans and the Zalmi have played two games already in the PSL 2020 and have won one each while losing the other contest. Both teams will look to grab a win in the MUL vs PES contest to move them closer to the top of the PSL 2020 table, as they look to finish in the playoff spots at the end of the league stage.

MUL vs PES live streaming details and pitch report

The MUL vs PES match is set to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday at 7:30 PM (IST). The stadium has not hosted an international game for over ten years, and the PSL 2020 will be the first time that international stars make an appearance at Pakistan’s biggest cricket stadium. The pitch is expected to be a mystery considering the recent revamp of the stadium which suggests a lightning-fast outfield with excellent batting conditions.

MUL vs PES live streaming: Pitch report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be as high as 28 degrees Celsius with humidity expected to be around 41%. There are no chances of rain, but some cloud cover is expected throughout the game, which poses a slight threat to the MUL vs PES PSL 2020 match on the cards.

MUL vs PES live streaming: PSL 2020 telecast in India

The MUL vs PES live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel at 7:30PM (IST). Fans can also catch the MUL vs PES live streaming on cricketgateway.com. For all the MUL vs PES live match score updates PSL fans can follow the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

MUL vs PES live streaming: Head to Head record

There have been four MUL vs PES match-ups in the history of the Pakistan Super League wherein both teams have won two games each. While the Multan Sultans clinched the first two encounters, they handed Peshawar Zalmi wins in the next two MUL vs PES encounters. In their last meeting, Multan Sultans posted a commanding 172/5 thanks to James Vince (41) and Johnson Charles (57). The Peshawar franchise, however, chased down the total in the last over, courtesy of unbeaten half-centuries from Umar Amin and Kieron Pollard.

MUL vs PES live streaming: PSL 2020 Predicted XIs