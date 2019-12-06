BH W Vs MR W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women take on Brisbane Heat Women in the 2nd semi-final of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday, December 7. The match is set to be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The match commences at 9:20 AM (IST).

BH W vs MR W Preview

Melbourne Renegades Women finished 4th in the WBBL points table, winning 8 of their 14 games. The Renegades won their last game against the Sydney Thunder by 29 runs. The Brisbane Heat Women finished atop the points table, clinching 10 wins from their 14 games. Heat won their last game by 8 wickets against the Melbourne Stars Women after the game was reduced to 10 overs per side after a rain interruption.

BH W vs MR W Injury and Availability News:

Sophie Molineux is unavailable for the game after taking a break from the sport on mental health grounds.

BH W vs MR W Probable Playing XIs

MR W: Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley, Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano

BH W: Beth Mooney, Maddy Green, Kirby Short, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

BH W vs MR W Dream11 Top Picks

Heat’s Beth Mooney is one of the leading run-getters of the WBBL, amassing 672 runs in just 14 games. Jessica Duffin and Danielle Wyatt have been in fine form for the Renegades, scoring 500 and 466 runs respectively. Molly Strano is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the WBBL, while Jess Jonassen is 3rd on the list.

BH W vs MR W Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BH W vs MR W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Beth Mooney, Josephine Dooley

– Beth Mooney, Josephine Dooley Batters – Jessica Duffin, Laura Harris, Maddy Green

– Jessica Duffin, Laura Harris, Maddy Green All-Rounders - Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson

- Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowlers – Georgia Prestwidge, Maitlan Brown, Delissa Kimmince.

BH W vs MR W Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women are likely to defeat the Melbourne Renegades Women.

