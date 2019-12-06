CTB Vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 26th match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz. With this being a home game for the Blitz, the match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Also Read: EN-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

CTB vs NMG Dream11 Match preview

Cape Town Blitz are at the second last position in the points table with 17 points. In the 8 matches they've played, they have won 4 and lost 4. After 3 consecutive losses against teams like Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat, Blitz won their last match against Tshwane Spartans by 15 runs. In that match, they batted first and scored 157 runs for the fall of 5 wickets. The opponent team scored 142 runs for the fall of 7 wickets at the end of 20 overs.

Also Read: NEP Vs BD-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are currently the table toppers with 23 points. So far, they have played 8 matches with 5 wins and 2 losses. One match was abandoned due to rain. Their first loss was against Paarl Rocks by 31 runs.

Both the teams have played each other earlier in the tournament. In that match, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won by 5 wickets with 4 balls remaining.

Also Read: IND Vs WI Dream11 1st T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

CTB vs NMG Dream11 Squad details

CTB vs NMG Dream11 Squad: Cape Town Blitz

Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Asif Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham (wk), Khwezi Gumede

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis 'very Positive' About South Africa's Mzansi Super League, Compares With IPL

CTB vs NMG Dream11 Squad Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Ryan ten Doeschate, Heino Kuhn (wk), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, JJ Smuts (c), Ben Dunk, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

CTB vs NMG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

All-rounder – Chris Morris, Liam Livingston, Ryan ten Doeschate

Batsmen – JJ Smuts (vc), Ben Dunk, Janneman Malan

Bowlers- Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz, Junior Dala

CTB vs NMG Dream11 team

NMG start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.