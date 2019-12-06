NEP Vs BD-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Nepal will take on Bangladesh-U23 in the 8th match of the South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition 2019 at Kirtipur on Saturday, December 7. The match will commence at 10:45 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | EN-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Nepal had a poor start to the tournament as they lost their opening game against Sri Lanka-U23 by 6 wickets. But they came back strongly in the next game against Bhutan and thrashed them by 141 runs. They are currently placed third on the points table and a comprehensive win here will send them to the second position.

On the other hand, Bangladesh-U23 have had a great start to the tournament as they have won the first two opening games comprehensively. In the first game, they thrashed Maldives by 109 runs which was followed by another clinical win over Bhutan where they emerged victorious by 10 wickets. The Bangla tigers are placed second on the points table below Sri Lanka-U23 and a win in this fixture will send them at the top of the table.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: Top 3 Posts Of The Cricketer Showing Love For His Mother Daljit

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

NEP vs BD-U23 Dream11 squads

Nepal Squad

Gyanendra Malla (Captain), Binod Bhandari (Wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Arif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel.

Bangladesh-U23 Squad

Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: Top 4 IPL Spells Of All Time By The Indian Yorker King

NEP vs BD-U23 Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Yasir Ali, Paras Khadka(Vice-captain), Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan,

All-rounders: Avinash Bohra, Saif Hassan

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

ALSO READ | Australia And India To Play 2 Day-Night Tests In 2020? Sourav Ganguly, CA To Discuss Soon