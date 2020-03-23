IPL 2020: CSK Goes 'Whistle Podu' On Twitter During Sunday's 'Janta Curfew'

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world immensely which has seen schools, colleges, malls, theatres etc. being shut down not just in India but many parts of the world. Over 3,00,000 people have been diagnosed with this disease and the number only seems to be increasing. In India, there have been more than 400 cases, which have led to a lockdown in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in order to express our gratitude for the doctors, nurses, policemen etc. who have been tirelessly working fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian public responded to Modi's call by coming out in large numbers at 5 PM (IST) on Sunday to pay a tribute to those peopl by clapping and ringing bells and utensils.

IPL 2020: CSK take part in Janta Curfew

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also took a part in the Janta Curfew as they were seen applauding the unsung heroes trying to fight coronavirus. CSK took to Twitter and posted a video of captain MS Dhoni and senior players Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay celebrating together by clapping and whistling. CSK captioned the video, "Let’s show our appreciation to all those toiling night and day to keep us all alive, literally. Come let’s #WhistlePoduAt5!"

Let's show our appreciation to all those toiling night and day to keep us all alive, literally. Come let's #WhistlePoduAt5! #JantaCurfew 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2SlJYsLTrK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed to April 15

The 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to start from March 29 was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the world. All the major sporting events across the world have also been called off. There won't be any domestic or international fixtures that will be played in the near future anytime soon.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER