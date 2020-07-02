Bhuvneshwar Kumar Names Actor Who Can Play Him In His Biopic And It Is NOT Akshay Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the leading bowlers in the country. The right-arm pacer has been India's bowling mainstay across formats for the major part of the last decade. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made his way into the Indian team courtesy brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. Since making his debut, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received plaudits for his sensational performances in the international arena.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' with IPL 2020 postponement

SRH star Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants Rajkummar Rao to play his role in his biopic

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career has been marred with injuries of late. He didn’t have an ideal start to 2020 as he had to undergo a sports hernia surgery in January. However, he was all set to make his comeback to the Indian team after three months during ODI series against South Africa but the series was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently spending time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced lockdown. The SRH pacer is using the time off to plan his future projects. Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that he wants to open an academy in Meerut because the city has given him a lot. While speaking in a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower, Bhuvneshwar Kumar talked about his plans for the academy to give back to the society and more so, the people of the city.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in favour of IPL 2020 taking place for financial reasons

On being asked about the actor he would choose to play his role in his biopic, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took Rajkummar Rao’s name. He said that once somebody suggested that Rajkummar Rao has a lot of similarities with him in terms of physical appearance. So he wants Rajkummar Rao to play his role in his biopic. After 9 years of his debut, Rajkummar Rao is known as one of the top actors today in the Indian film industry with no film background or connections whatsoever. Kumar's choice is interesting since Rajkummar Rao has in fact done a film on sports in the past, Kai Po Che! in 2013, which also marked the debut of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ | Confirmed! Vaani Kapoor 'super thrilled' to star opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar further said that he has become more mature during the course of his cricketing journey. According to him, when he was younger, he couldn't think anything beyond cricket. But as he grew older, he learnt that cricket is just a part of his journey. Bhuvneshhwar Kumar was set to play for SRH in IPL. However, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh’s '83' get new release dates

IMAGE COURTESY: BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR INSTAGRAM