Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tweets After Hyderabad's First Win, Fans Delighted At His Return To Form

The Hyderabad team finally got off the mark on the Dream11 points table as they toppled Delhi in their third match of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. David Warner and co., with that comprehensive win, also ended Delhi's two-match winning streak in the competition. The team's pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took to Twitter to share his happiness after their victory.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared the team's photographs from the match on the micro-blogging site as he appreciated the team effort shown by the Hyderabad side to get their first win in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the spearhead of the Hyderabad bowling attack and was instrumental in the team clinching their maiden victory. Fans showered the post with love as they commended Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his performance.

Defending a score of 163 against a powerful batting line up of Delhi was always going to be a tough ask. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck for his side in the first over itself with the wicket of the in-form Prithvi Shaw. The pacer also returned to dismiss the dangerous-looking Shimron Hetmyer to give his side an upper hand in the contest. The 30-year-old finished with impressive figures of 2-25 in his four overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is known to be a vital cog in the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. The bowler has delivered several match-winning performances for the franchise and is the leading wicket-taker for the side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also led the team in the absence of Kane Williamson and David Warner.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

The Delhi side are no longer the table-toppers as it slipped to the second spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after losing to Hyderabad. The David Warner-led side scored their first points on the Dream11 IPL 202- points table to jump to the sixth position. Rajasthan is at the top with two wins in their two matches, whereas Chennai is reeling at the last spot with two points. For the Deam11 points table, click here.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

The franchise took to their Twitter account to share the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule with the fans. The 2016 champions will look to put up a strong show in an attempt to clinch their second championship. Here is the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule:

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

