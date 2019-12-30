Big Bash 2019: Cameron White Leaves Twitterati In Splits After Playing French Fries Prank

Sunday's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers not only entertained the fans on the field but also off it. Player-of-the-Match Rashid Khan made headlines on the field when he brought out his special 'Camel' bat and later when he was involved in a funny LBW appeal with the umpire. The experienced batsman Cameron White was also a part of this match as he represented the Strikers. After the match, White gave the fans another pristine moment that they will probably not forget.

"Salt the chips, Cam!"

After the Adelaide Strikers defeated the Melbourne Renegades, a few fans hung around the entrance of the players' dressing rooms in the hope of getting a few autographs. A fan made a Tik Tok video of the same and the video showed players like Phil Salt, Alex Carey and Billy Stanlake indulging with the fans. As these players signed autographs, the fans also asked them to recreate the 'Salt-Bae' meme on a plate of French fries that a fan was holding. Most players obliged but when it came to Cameron White, White tossed the plate of French fries and ran away as the bemused fans called out his name. The video, since then, has gone viral on social media and has had a lot of fans laughing their guts out over it.

This is unbelievably good 🤣🤣🤣 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QJzrxjHs55 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

You owe these boys some chips @CameronWhite152! 🤭 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

🍟 — Cameron White (@CameronWhite152) December 30, 2019

That’s probably like $25 worth of chips you ruined mr white — mwough22 (@mwough22) December 30, 2019

@HarryOttley @shannonrothe hahahah so good from the Bear — Eddie Dadds (@EddieDadds) December 30, 2019

