Big Bash League 2020-21 Schedule Till Dec 31 Released, Hurricanes Gain Home Advantage

The ongoing edition of Dream 11 IPL 2020 is moving towards its climax and following the conclusion of the tournament, the Australian players will switch their focus towards the Big Bash League 2020. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday unveiled the Big Bash League 2020 schedule as per which the opening round of matches will be played in Tasmania, Queensland, Canberra and Adelaide.

Big Bash League live: How will the new Big Bash League schedule work

Speaking about the Big Bash League schedule, CA announced the revised dates, start times and matchups for all 56 regular season matches, but venues have been confirmed only for the first 21 matches up until December 31. The opening match of the season will begin in Hobart on December 10 with a match-up between the Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Sixers.

According to cricket.com.au, all 8 Big Bash League teams will be based in either Tasmania or Canberra to start the season, with six matches to be played at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, two at UTAS Stadium in Launceston and six at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

OFFICIAL | It's a new-look #BBL10 fixture!



More details to come on Jan-Feb, but you can check out ALL the match-ups & dates here 👉 https://t.co/qgkj6iyQx3 pic.twitter.com/704nA2qzs8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 4, 2020

From December 23-31, there will also be three matches at the Gabba, two at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast and two at the Adelaide Oval – including the traditional New Year's Eve game. CA said it would confirm the schedule for the remaining 35 regular season matches and the finals series later. There are also five games early in the season that are set to clash with India's three-day, day-night tour match against Australia A in Sydney from December 11-13.

Currently, Australia's states and territories have relaxed domestic travel and border controls as COVID-19 issues have reduced considerably. The opening match of the season will begin in Hobart on December 10 with a match-up between the Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Sixers.

Women's Big Bash League 2020

The Women's Big Bash League 2020 season is currently underway with 20 matches already being played so far. Sydney Thunder Women are currently at the top of the points table after 5 matches, winning 3 matches, while 2 matches ended up in no result. Sydney Sixers Women (8 points) and Melbourne Stars Women (7 points) occupy the second and third spots respectively.

The 59-game season is been currently played entirely in a Sydney hub across a five-week period. The matches will be played at North Sydney Oval, Drummoyne Oval, Hurstville Oval, Showgrounds Stadium and Blacktown International Sports Park, while all the eight teams are staying in the WBBL Village at the Sydney Olympic Park.

