Virat Kohli Paid Fitting Tribute By Bangalore Team, Dream11 IPL On Social Media: Watch

Indian captain and modern-day legend Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 5. The flamboyant right-hander, who is one of the leading cricketers in the world across formats, has been at the top of his game for more than a decade now. Kohli is currently in the UAE where he is captaining Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Bangalore skipper has successfully managed to lead his side into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Virat Kohli birthday: Bangalore franchise hail their captain in a fitting tribute

As Kohli turned 32, wishes poured in from every nook and cranny of the country. Cricketers, as well as, fans took to social media to wish the Indian captain. Bangalore franchise also took to Instagram to wish their captain in a unique post. Bangalore posted a captivating edit of Kohli's photos to wish the 32-year old.

However, it was their caption that paid a fitting tribute to the legendary batsman. Bangalore wrote, "To the man who’s given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here’s wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! Have a great day, Skip!"

The Dream11 IPL's official social media handles also celebrated this occasion by treating fans with the Bangalore captain's 52-ball 90 earlier in the season against Chennai -

Wishing @imVkohli - the @RCBTweets skipper and the leading run-getter in the history of IPL - a very happy birthday.



Let's revisit his 90*-run batting masterclass in #Dream11IPL to bring in his birthday

Meanwhile, Kohli's Bangalore will now take on David Warner led Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

Kohli records and stats in the cash-rich league are second to none. The stylish right-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the tournament, having churned out runs season after season. The Bangalore captain is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats include the 5,872 runs he has scored in 191 matches at a healthy average fo 38.37 and a decent strike-rate of 130.80.

Kohli has also been in tremendous form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. After making a slow start to the tournament, Kohli picked up and has now scored 460 runs in 14 matches at a brilliant average of 46.00 which includes three fifties. His form will be crucial for his side if they are to beat Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

