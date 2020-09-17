Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey Fire Tons To Seal Nervy Run-chase Of 305 For Australia: Watch

Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey stich a match-winning partnership in the 3rd ODI of England vs Australia 2020 to end the 2019 World Cup winner's dream run on their home turf. England had dominated every visiting team as they had not lost a bilateral One-Day International series at home since September 2015. Australia toppled England in the penultimate match of the series to clinch the 3-match series at the Old Trafford, Manchester. The last-over thriller kept supporters of both the teams on the edge of their seats as Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey star in a thrilling run-chase.

Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey seal thrilling run-chase against world champions

Having won the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan chose to bat first as they set a stiff target of 305 runs, riding on a 126-ball 112 from Jonny Bairstow. This was the first time that a team had crossed the 300 mark while batting first and chasing on the Old Trafford wicket was never going to be easy for Australia. The chasing side had a disastrous start as they lost half of their batting order within 20 overs of their chase. At 73-5, it took 'The Big Show' Glenn Maxwell along with the gritty Alex Carey to bat out of their skins for bailing Australia out of trouble and were pioneers in Australia claiming the ODI series by a 2-1 margin, chasing down 305 with success.

It didn't go our way, but a great game to end a brilliant summer of cricket.#ENGvAUS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2020

Glenn Maxwell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 108 off 90 balls, which included 7 mammoth sixes. Alex Carey also slammed his maiden ODI ton before being dismissed by Jofra Archer on 106 runs. However, it was not easy for Australia once both were dismissed as they still needed 10 runs off the last over with only 3 wickets in hand. But Mitchell Starc took on Adil Rashid with a huge six and a boundary to take Australia home after the masterclass from Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey. Glenn Maxwell was also awarded the Player of the Seris title for his exceptional all-round performance.

Glenn Maxwell vs Alex Carey in IPL 2020

With Glenn Maxwell back in the KXIP line-up after being scalped by the franchise for ₹10.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2020, the KL Rahul-led team will be delighted seeing Glenn Maxwell's magical form in the England vs Australia 2020 series. Alex Carey will represent the Delhi Capitals and will rake in ₹2.45 crore for IPL 2020. Both the players will look to carry their form into the tournament to help their respective franchises to win the coveted trophy for the first time.

The teams will open their IPL 2020 campaign with the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match scheduled for September 20 at Dubai. Speaking to Cricket Australia, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had made his intentions clear about Alex Carey's role in the franchise for the IPL 2020. Ponting wants the left-hander to play as a finisher in the side, along with being a backup wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant. It is expected that Maxwell and Carey will be on opposite sides, taking each other on in the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match from 7:30 PM IST.

Image Source: Cricket Australia Instagram