Big Bash League TV Ratings Fall For Second Year, Aus Broadcaster Questions $60m Deal

The stage is set for the BBL final where Sydney Sixers await the winner of the match between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers. The announcement of the BBL 2021 taking place came as a respite for fans who were deprived of several cricketing contests due to the global pandemic issues which had brought sporting activities to a standstill.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Poised To Break COLOSSAL Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Record In 2021

The BBL 2021 was scheduled to be played for 58 days across 24 Australian venues. with fans getting a chance to witness 61 matches. However, if reports are to be believed, the viewership ratings of the ongoing BBL have seen a dip compared to the recently concluded India vs Australia 2020 series. Cricket Australia in November last year revealed the entire itinerary of the tournament, which was run simultaneously with the India vs Australia 2020-21 series Down Under.

Also Read: David Warner Posts Comical Video Of Daughter Ivy Batting Like Him: WATCH

Big Bash League ratings take a fall

According to a report published by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), Seven Network reportedly suffered a 10% drop in average national audience for the recently completed 2020/21 regular season, which has left the Australian broadcaster arguing its case for a reduction in its US$62.5 million annual rights fee.

3️⃣ teams left. React with the winner of #BBL10... pic.twitter.com/hpwWRvSdY1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 2, 2021

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Shares Endearing Memory Of Late Father, Fans Ask All-rounder To Stay Strong

As per the report, this is the second year in a row that Seven’s average BBL TV audience rating has declined since the company along with Foxtel claimed broadcasting rights for the tournament in a US$915 million deal ahead of the 2018/19 season. Coming to the numbers, the report has stated that Big Bash League broadcast numbers went down to 748,000, which is 14% lower than the 865,000 from the network’s debut campaign as the league’s FTA broadcaster and 10% down from last season.

Also Read: Will Stuart Broad NOT Play Alongside James Anderson In 1st Test Against India?

India vs Australia 2020 series gets more numbers than BBL 2021

While BBL viewership numbers may have taken a hit, the same has not been the case with India vs Australia 2020 which broke viewership records for Foxtel. According to the report, an average audience of 407,000 tuned in on the Australian pay-TV operator’s coverage during the final session of the Brisbane match.

The final test saw an average audience of 341,000 on Fox Cricket which was a 54% increase on the fourth Test between Australia and India during the 2018/19 series. making it the number one Test held in Brisbane ever shown on Australian subscription television.

BBL live in India

Fans can enjoy BBL live in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for live streaming. For live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.