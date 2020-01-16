Ind Vs Aus 2nd ODI Rajkot Pitch Report, Weather Updates And Match Preview

India will now face Australia in a must-win second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. The hosts suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the Wankhede Stadium to concede a 0-1 lead to Australia in the 3-match series. The action will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia: Squad updates ahead of 2nd ODI

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the squad after being rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting at Wankhede and is likely to miss the upcoming ODI. In the Australian set-up, D'Arcy Short was named as a replacement for Sean Abbott after the latter suffered a side-strain ahead of the series.

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia’s squad: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular ODI on the card. With no threat of rains, expect 100 overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 20°C to 24°C in the afternoon.

Rajkot pitch report ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

The deck at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is known to be a batting paradise. Expect similar conditions in the second ODI as a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. Due to small dimensions of the stadium and the possibility of dew kicking in the evening, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

That's that from the Wankhede.



Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

