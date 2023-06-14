WATCH: Salem Spartans Captain Concedes 18 Runs Off Last Legal Delivery In TNPL 2023 Match

Why you are reading this: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 kicked off on Monday, June 12 with the high-octane Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans fixture. Day two of the tournament saw Salem Spartans clash against the four-time champs, the Chepauk Super Gillies, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The CSG vs SS match became a major talking point among the fans after 18 runs were conceded off a single delivery in the final over of the first innings.

3 Things You Need To Know

Chennai Super Gillies racked up 217/5 against Salem Spartans

The first innings saw skipper Abhishek Tanwar conceding a maximum of 44 runs

Salem Spartans lost the TNPL 2023 match by 52 runs after being restricted to 165/9 in 20 overs

Chennai Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans:18 runs conceded off a single delivery

CSG found themselves at 191/5 at the end of the 19th over in the first innings, when SS captain Abhishek Tanwar took the ball to deliver the last over. He started by conceding a single to Sasidev before Sanjay hit a four in the next ball. Tanwar then delivered a dot ball before giving away another single in the fourth ball.

Tanwar then bowled the first no-ball of the over to Sasidev, as the latter took a single off the next delivery. With Sanjay on strike for the last ball of the innings, the bowler overstepped for the second time in the over as Yadav dispatched the ball for a six over the dip mid-wicket fielder. This was followed by another no-ball, as the batsmen stole a double.

Abhishek then bowled a wide, before finally bowling a legal delivery to conclude the over but got hit for another six. Tanwar conceded the most runs among the Salem Spartan bowlers, as the team lost momentum completely. They were restricted to 165/9 in the second innings and lost the game by 52 runs.

The video of Tanwar’s forgettable final over was shared on Twitter by FanCode.

The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs

More about Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

A total of eight teams are competing in the month-long tournament for the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 title. The group stage of the tournament will be played in a round-robin format before the playoffs begin. The tournament is being played across four venues in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli.