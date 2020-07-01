BLS Vs LBR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Babonneau Leatherbacks will face Laborie Bay Royals in the upcoming clash on of St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Babonneau Leatherbacks have played three matches in the season so far and have lost all three. Laborie Bay Royals are also in the same situation, with two out of two losses in the season so far.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

The BLS vs LBR match will commence on Wednesday, July 1 (Thursday, July 2 at 12 AM IST). Fans can play the BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction, BLS vs LBR Dream11 top picks and BLS vs LBR Dream11 team.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

BLS vs LBR Dream11 team

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen POCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

BLS vs LBR Dream11 top picks

Murlan Sammy (Captain) Tracy Peter (Vice-captain) Tyran Theodore Jevaughn Charles Nehemiah Wilfred Graig Elisee

Also read: POCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Squads for the BLS vs LBR Dream11 team

BLS vs LBR Dream11 team: Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) squad

Quaine Henry, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles, Nehemiah Wilfred, Graig Elisee

BLS vs LBR Dream11 team: Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) squad

Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Awene Edward, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theodore

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

BLS vs LBR Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Babonneau Leatherbacks : Quaine Henry (WK), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles

: Quaine Henry (WK), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles Laborie Bay Royals: Denlee Anthony (WK),Kamanie Laure, Awene Edward, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy

BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction

Our BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction is that Laborie Bay Royals will win this match.

Note: The BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction, BLS vs LBR Dream11 top picks and BLS vs LBR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BLS vs LBR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)