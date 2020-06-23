POCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Power CC will face St Gallen CC in the last match of Day 2 in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Power CC didn't participate in any game on Monday, so the players will enter the game fresh to exploit the conditions. On the other end, St Gallen picked up a win and a defeat in the two games they played on Monday.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The POCC vs SGCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

The POCC vs SGCC match will commence on June 23 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, POCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team.

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks

Faraz Virk (Captain) Asad Mahmood (Vice-captain) Thomas Mampilly Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar Muhammad Idrees ul Haque Khalid Bajwa

Squads for the POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: Power CC (POCC)

Thomas Mampilly , Babar Anwar , Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: St Gallen CC (SGCC)

Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vivek Garg, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Safi Mohabattullah, Tanveer Abbas, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ahmad Saeed, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari, Ketan Patel, Omed Niazi

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Power CC : Thomas Mampilly (WK), Asad Mahmood, Safiat ullah Sajid, Faraz Virk, Ashfaq Ahamd, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Moaz Butt, Osama Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Khalid Mahmood, Jayarathne Sudath

: Thomas Mampilly (WK), Asad Mahmood, Safiat ullah Sajid, Faraz Virk, Ashfaq Ahamd, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Moaz Butt, Osama Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Khalid Mahmood, Jayarathne Sudath St Gallen CC: Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Muhammad Waqar

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction

Our POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction is that Power CC will win this match.

Note: The POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, POCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and POCC vs SGCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The POCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)