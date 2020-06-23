ECS T10 St Gallen POCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Power CC will face St Gallen CC in the last match of Day 2 of the ECS T10 St Gallen league this week. Power CC could prove to be tough opponents for St Gallen, since Power CC have some much-needed squad depth on their side. However, St Gallen CC ended Day 1 on a bright note and will look to continue that momentum on Day 2.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 matches played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The POCC vs SGCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

POCC vs SGCC live telecast in India: POCC vs SGCC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020

The POCC vs SGCC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, POCC vs SGCC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The POCC vs SGCC live match scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The POCC vs SGCC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other POCC vs SGCC live streaming details, POCC vs SGCC live scores, POCC vs SGCC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: POCC vs SGCC live streaming

POCC vs SGCC live streaming venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen. POCC vs SGCC live streaming date: Tuesday, June 23 POCC vs SGCC live streaming time: 8:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

POCC vs SGCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the happenings on Monday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 St Gallen

POCC vs SGCC live scores: Squads for the POCC vs SGCC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Power CC (POCC)

Thomas Mampilly , Babar Anwar , Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

ECS T10 St Gallen: St Gallen CC (SGCC)

Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vivek Garg, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Safi Mohabattullah, Tanveer Abbas, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ahmad Saeed, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari, Ketan Patel, Omed Niazi

POCC vs SGCC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Power CC : Thomas Mampilly (WK), Asad Mahmood, Safiat ullah Sajid, Faraz Virk, Ashfaq Ahamd, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Moaz Butt, Osama Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Khalid Mahmood, Jayarathne Sudath

: Thomas Mampilly (WK), Asad Mahmood, Safiat ullah Sajid, Faraz Virk, Ashfaq Ahamd, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Moaz Butt, Osama Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Khalid Mahmood, Jayarathne Sudath St Gallen CC: Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Muhammad Waqar

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)