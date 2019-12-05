Bob Willis: Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Fraternity Express Shock At Ex-England Captain's Death

Former England captain Robert 'Bob' Willis passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday. Having been the central figure in the English team in the 70s and 80s, Willis played 90 Test matches and 64 ODIs for England in his 13-year career. Apart from being one of the greatest cricketers, was an acerbic and talismanic commentator. He went on to enjoy a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984. Willis is succeeded by his family. The cricketing community came out on Twitter to pay condolences to the legendary cricketer, who passed away due to thyroid cancer.

Bob Willis: Cricket fraternity stunned at the Englishman passing away

So sad at the news of bob Willis .. may his soul rest in peace .. love to his entire family @bcci @SkyCricket @nassercricket .. india Will miss a stalwart .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 4, 2019

Saddened at the news of the passing away of #BobWillis. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OnxnOOkHnR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 5, 2019

Such sad news. Bob was an English legend, inspired a generation of fast bowlers around the world & was a good bloke. RIP mate #bobwillis #RIPBob #englandcricket #FBC https://t.co/jaSc72VIPW — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) December 4, 2019

Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob.



You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/kpv5BsCyyL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 4, 2019

Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob x pic.twitter.com/HYJbLlQJRZ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 4, 2019

Waking to the sad news of the passing of the great Bob Willis. Red wine and story time Smithy’s will never be forgotten Bob. Wonderful man to work with and one champion of a bowler. RIP #BobWillis Thoughts with Lauren and the family.. — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2019

Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/g4AQcnRK4n — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 4, 2019

