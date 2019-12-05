The Debate
Bob Willis: Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Fraternity Express Shock At Ex-England Captain's Death

Cricket News

Bob Willis passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday, December 4. The cricketing community paid condolences to the Englishman's demise

Bob Willis

Former England captain Robert 'Bob' Willis passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday. Having been the central figure in the English team in the 70s and 80s, Willis played 90 Test matches and 64 ODIs for England in his 13-year career. Apart from being one of the greatest cricketers, was an acerbic and talismanic commentator. He went on to enjoy a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984. Willis is succeeded by his family. The cricketing community came out on Twitter to pay condolences to the legendary cricketer, who passed away due to thyroid cancer.

