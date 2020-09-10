Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Final At Lord's Not To Have UK TV Broadcast Due To IPL 2020 Clash?

The ongoing Bob Willis Trophy 2020 season is scheduled to conclude with a final match between Somerset and Essex from September 23 till 27. The match will be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, albeit behind closed doors as spectators are still not allowed to enter stadiums in wake of the coronavirus crisis across the United Kingdom (UK). Recent reports now indicate that the Bob Willis Trophy 2020 final will not have a live television broadcast for homebound viewers.

Bob Willis Trophy 2020 final: Schedule clash, coronavirus London situation cause broadcast problems

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Bob Willis Trophy 2020 final is likely to not get televised due to a combination of several reasons. One of the primary reasons is the scheduling clashes it will run against other matches, including the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) fixtures as well as a four-day match between England Women and West Indies Women during the same period. Additionally, Sky Sports also believe that they cannot provide the quality of coverage they desire as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier removed the Compton and Edrich stands from the Lord’s Cricket Ground. With no television broadcast, fans will still be able to view the Bob Willis Trophy 2020 final through online streaming mode with live commentary.

Vitality Blast T20 updates

Apart from Bob Willis Trophy 2020, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is also currently organising the Vitality Blast T20 tournament. The 2020 Vitality Blast T20 began on August 27 and it will be played until October 3. Much like the Bob Willis Trophy 2020, the Vitality Blast T20 is also being played in empty stadiums.

England vs Australia 2020

The Australian team is currently in England for a limited-overs series between September 4 and September 16. The recently-concluded T20I series between the two teams saw the hosts taking the honours by a 2-1 margin. The first of the three England vs Australia 2020 ODIs is now scheduled to be played on September 11 at Old Trafford, Manchester. For ENG vs AUS live streaming, fans can view the 1st ODI from 5:30 PM IST onwards on Friday on SonyLIV in India.

Image source: ECB Instagram