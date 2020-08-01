SUR Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live

Surrey Cricket (SUR) will square off against Middlesex Cricket (MID) in the league match in the Bob Willis Trophy this weekend. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, August 1 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, SUR vs MID Dream11 team and SUR vs MID Dream11 top picks.

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: About Bob Willis Trophy

The newly devised tournament is separate to the County Championship and will be played this summer following the delay in the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The English County Championship is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9. The 18 counties are split into three regionalised groups of six with each county playing five four-day matches, facing the other teams in their group once. The two group winners with the most points after those five games will progress to the five-day final.

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID Dream11 team

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID Dream11 team: Surrey squad

Rikki Clarke (c), Scott Borthwick, Jordan Clark, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor, Amar Virdi

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID Dream11 team: Middlesex squad

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita

SUR vs MID Dream11 top picks

Rikki Clarke

James Taylor

Tim Murtagh

Toby Roland-Jones

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID playing XI

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID playing XI: SUR

Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark, Liam Plunkett, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID playing XI: MID

Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Lace, Max Holden, Nathan Sowter, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh

SUR vs MID Dream11 team

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction

As per our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, MID will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, SUR vs MID Dream11 top picks and SUR vs MID Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: SURREY CRICKET / TWITTER)