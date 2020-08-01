SUR Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live

Surrey Cricket (SUR) will square off against Middlesex Cricket (MID) in the league match in the Bob Willis Trophy this weekend. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, August 1 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, SUR vs MID Dream11 team and SUR vs MID Dream11 top picks.
Also read: English County Championship ESS Vs KET Live Streaming In India, Match Prediction
The newly devised tournament is separate to the County Championship and will be played this summer following the delay in the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The English County Championship is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9. The 18 counties are split into three regionalised groups of six with each county playing five four-day matches, facing the other teams in their group once. The two group winners with the most points after those five games will progress to the five-day final.
Also read: ESS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live
Rikki Clarke (c), Scott Borthwick, Jordan Clark, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor, Amar Virdi
Also read: ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Live
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita
Also read: England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview
Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark, Liam Plunkett, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi
Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Lace, Max Holden, Nathan Sowter, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh
As per our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, MID will be favourites to win the match.