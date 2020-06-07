Finnish T10 League: SKK Vs BTC Live Streaming, Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) are scheduled to take on Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTC) in the second match of the ongoing Finnish T10 League this weekend. The SKK vs BTC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. The SKK vs BTC live match is scheduled for 2:30 pm IST on Sunday, June 7. Here's a look at the SKK vs BTC live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the SKK vs BTC live match.

Also Read | GHC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T10 League Live

SKK vs BTC live scores: Finnish T10 League preview

The ongoing Finnish T10 League is being played across two venues, i.e. at Kerava National Cricket Ground and at Tikkurila Cricket Ground. The SKK vs BTC match is the second of the triple-header scheduled at the venue for Sunday, June 7.

Also Read | HCC Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T10 League Live

Finnish T10 League SKK vs BTC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish T10 League SKK vs BTC live scores: SKK squad

Areeb Abdul Quadir (wk), Qaiser Siddique (c), Nathan Collins, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwion, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage.

Finnish T10 League SKK vs BTC live scores: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

SKK vs BTC live scores and SKK vs BTC live streaming details

The SKK vs BTC live match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 7 and will start at 2:30 pm IST. The SKK vs BTC live streaming can be found on FanCode App. For SKK vs BTC live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter page of Cricket Finland. There is no Finnish T10 League and SKK vs BTC live telecast in India.

Also Read | BTC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish League T10 Live Game Info

SKK vs BTC live streaming: Weather report

There is a slight chance of rainfall during the SKK vs BTC live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 15°C.

SKK vs BTC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is expected to favour batsmen throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the recent results from the Finnish T20 Premier League which is simultaneously running with the T10 league at the same venue, captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

Also Read | SKK Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T10 League 2020 Live Game Info