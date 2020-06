ECC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Ten10 League Live

Empire CC will face Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in their next Finnish Ten10 League – T10 2020 clash at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. ECC vs SKK will commence on Sunday, June 7, 2020, 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and ECC vs SKK Dream11 team.

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team

ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks

Amjad Sher (Captain) Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (Vice-captain) Zeerak Ijaz Peter Gallagher Qaiser Siddique Atif Rasheed

Squads for the ECC vs SKK Dream11 team

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team: Empire CC

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team: Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Sabbir Habibul, Qaiser Siddique, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jordan Obrien, Kartikeya Voleti, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Ponniah Vijendran, Vishal Saraf, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Hossain Iqbal, Henry Sewell, Raza Rehman

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team: Empire CC

Jonathan Scamans (WK), Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Raaz Muhammad

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Areeb Abdul Quadir (WK), Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

Our ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction is that Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will win this game.

Note: The ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and ECC vs SKK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

