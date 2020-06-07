SKK Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T10 League Live

The second match of the ongoing Finnish Premier T10 League will be played between SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) and Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTC). The SKK vs BTC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 and will start at 2:30 pm IST. Here is our SKK vs BTC Dream11 team and SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction along with the SKK vs BTC Dream11 top picks.

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier T10 League is being played across two venues - at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground. The SKK vs BTC match is the second of the triple-header scheduled at the venue for Sunday, June 7.

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs BTC Dream11 team from squads

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction: SKK squad

Areeb Abdul Quadir (wk), Qaiser Siddique (c), Nathan Collins, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwion, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage.

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs BTC Dream11 team

Here is the SKK vs BTC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Imrul-Abedin

All-rounders – Atif Rasheed, Nurul Huda

Batsmen – Qaiser Siddique (c), Areeb Abdul Quadir, Peter Gallagher, Tushar Sarker, Habib Al-Amin

Bowlers – Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam (vc), Tonmoy Saha, Raja Waqas

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction

SKK start off as favourites in this match.

Please note that the above SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs BTC Dream11 team and SKK vs BTC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SKK vs BTC Dream11 team and SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Cricket Finland Instagram