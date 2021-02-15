BOK-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Bokaro Blossoms Women will face the Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The BOK-W vs JAM-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The BOK-W vs JAM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Tuesday, February 16. Here, we take a look at BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, BOK-W vs JAM-W live scores, BOK-W vs JAM-W match prediction and BOK-W vs JAM-W playing 11.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Given Warning By Indian Fans Despite Praising Virat Kohli's Chennai Knock

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs JAM-W match preview

The Blossoms made a good start to their campaign by winning the first match versus the Dumka Daisies. They won the match by a crushing 46-run margin. Batting first, the Blossoms scored 117/8 with opener Indrani Roy top-scoring for the side with 48 runs. Ashwani Kumari was the other top scorer with 34 runs. For Dumka, Mamta Paswan picked up 3 wickets.

The Dumka Daisies' run chase never got going as they kept on losing wickets. Apart from Devyani Prasad who top-scored for the side with 24, no other batters could go on to make a big score as they were bowled out for 71 runs. On the other hand, the Jamshedpur Jasmines lost their opening fixture to the Ranchi Roses. They were handed a crushing 51-run loss as they were stopped at 79/7 while chasing 131 runs to win. They will be eager to bounce back and win the match to get their first points on board.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Copies Typical MS Dhoni Gesture During Chennai Test, CSK Fans Approve: WATCH

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: probable BOK-W vs JAM-W playing 11

BOK-W: Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Ragini Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw

JAM-W: Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika, Pushpa Mahanto, Priti Kumari, Reena Khalko, Priti Tiwary, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Laughs At Rohit Sharma's Funny Gesture For Rishabh Pant: WATCH

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

Arti Kumari

Indrani Roy

Garima Singh

Priyanka Kumari

Also Read: Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs JAM-W match prediction

As per our BOK-W vs JAM-W match prediction, BOK-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK-W vs JAM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FANCODE

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.