BOS Vs SG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Match Preview

Boost Region will lock horns with Speen Ghar Region in the league match of the ongoing Afghan ODD on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium at 10:30 am IST. Here is a look at our BOS vs SG match prediction, BOS vs SG Dream11 team and the probable BOS vs SG playing 11.
Ahead of the BOS vs SG live match, let's take a look at how both teams have fared in the tournament so far. Both teams have suffered defeats in their opening two matches and will look to bring their season back on track by winning the match. BOS lost their first match to Band E Amir Region by 6 wickets and in their second match they went down to Amo Region by 7 wickets.
On the other hand, SPG lost their first match to Mis Ainak Region by 37 runs, while in the second match they went down to Band E Amir Region by 44 runs. Despite having some good players in their lineup, both teams have failed to register win so far. This match is crucial for both sides and so fans can expect a thrilling BOS vs SG live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BOS vs SG playing 11.
Ainuddin Kakar, Munir Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah, Naseebullah Sherdali, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Mohammad Alam, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin-Ahmadzai
Aftab Alam, Bahar Ali, Bahir Shah, Batin Shah, Farid Malik, Farhad Momand, Ikram Ali Khil, Qais Ahmad, Samiullah Shenwari Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Tariq Stanikzai, Usman Ghani, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Adil, Tahir Khan, Shabir Noori
S Shinwari
M Ahmad
T Stanikzai
Ahmad
As per our BOS vs SG Dream11 prediction, BOS will be favourites to win the match.
