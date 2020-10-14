Manish Pandey Costs Hyderabad Much-needed Win After Challenging Dwayne Bravo's Arm: Watch

Chennai star Dwayne Bravo is one of the best all-rounders in the T20 format. The Caribbean all-rounder is a three-dimensional player who contributes in all three facets of the game. Dwayne Bravo might not be as quick as he was a few years ago, however, he still remains one of the best fielders in the world.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo sends back Manish Pandey with a razor-sharp throw

On Tuesday, Dwayne Bravo's exceptional fielding skills were on display yet again as he ran out Manish Pandey with a sky-rocketing throw. It all happened on the final delivery of the fourth over bowled by Sam Curran. Manish Pandey knocked a good length ball to covers as he set off for a quick single. Dwayne Bravo, who was stationed at covers, attacked the ball, collected it and hit the bullseye to catch Manish Pandey short off his crease by a country mile.

WATCH - Bravo's razor sharp run-out



Calls for a quick single and challenges @DJBravo47's arm. Manish Pandey has to walk back. Direct hit from the champion.https://t.co/CKjouVPqWE #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Manish Pandey was dismissed for just 4 courtesy of a stunning throw by Dwayne Bravo. The Karnataka lad's dismissal came at a crucial point for Hyderabad as they had just lost skipper David Warner for 9 in their quest to chase 167. Manish Pandey, who is a vital cog of the Hyderabad middle-order, got out cheaply which then put pressure on Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson tried building up a partnership as the Chennai spinners put a tight leash on them.

Here's the clip of Dwayne Bravo's stunning run out

Bairstow, in particular, struggled against spinners and his struggles ended when Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up for 23(24). Kane Williamson held one end, however, the New Zealand international did not get any support from the other as wickets kept tumbling. In the end, Kane Williamson who scored a brilliant 57 (39) perished while trying to accelerate.

The Hyderabad lower order tried hard to get the runs but in the end, they fell short by 20 runs and handed Chennai their third victory in the Dream11 IPL 2020. This was Hyderabad's fourth loss overall and second consecutive defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. With this win, Chennai are now placed at the sixth position on the Dream11 points table above Rajasthan and Punjab. On the other hand, Hyderabad occupy the fifth spot on the Dream11 points table with three wins and five losses.

Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats

The Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats in 2020 have been impressive. The Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats in 2020 include the 206 runs he has scored in eight matches at a strike-rate of 124.84 with two fifties. As far as overall Manish Pandey Dream11 IPL stats are concerned, the right-hander has scored 3049 runs in 138 games at an average of 29.03. The Hyderabad batsman has 17 fifties and one century to his name in the Dream11 IPL.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

