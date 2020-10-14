KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) are slated to feature in the 26th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. KHP vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 14 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Fans will be able to catch KHP vs CEP live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, KHP vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the more impressive of the two sides. Stationed at the second position in the points table, they are one of the favourites to clinch the championship this year. With an imposing line-up consisting of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and many more, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the firepower to decimate their opposition.

Central Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the table, with their captain, Babar Azam's superlative performance the only saving grace. When the two teams clashed earlier in the competition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 29 runs. Babar Azam did not feature in that encounter and he has the capabilities to change the dynamic this time around.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs CEP playing 11: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs CEP playing 11: CEP squad

Babar Azam, Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Top picks from KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

B. Azam

F. Ashraf

F. Zaman

S. Afridi

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, F. Zaman (vice-captain), M. Hafeez, B. Azam (captain)

All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Q. Akram

Bowlers: S. Afridi, Sohailbullah, Arshad-Iqbal

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP match prediction

As per our KHP vs CEP match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs CEP match prediction and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

