KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) are slated to feature in the 26th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. KHP vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 14 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Fans will be able to catch KHP vs CEP live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, KHP vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the more impressive of the two sides. Stationed at the second position in the points table, they are one of the favourites to clinch the championship this year. With an imposing line-up consisting of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and many more, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the firepower to decimate their opposition.
Central Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the table, with their captain, Babar Azam's superlative performance the only saving grace. When the two teams clashed earlier in the competition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 29 runs. Babar Azam did not feature in that encounter and he has the capabilities to change the dynamic this time around.
Babar Azam powers Central Punjab to nine-wicket win!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BALvCP https://t.co/vJQI2q0hna pic.twitter.com/WzxJTFNJ36— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020
Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal
Batsmen: A. Shafiq, F. Zaman (vice-captain), M. Hafeez, B. Azam (captain)
All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Q. Akram
Bowlers: S. Afridi, Sohailbullah, Arshad-Iqbal
As per our KHP vs CEP match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.
