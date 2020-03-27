Brad Hogg Picks The Best Modern-day Pacers Across Formats And There Is No Mohammad Amir

Brad Hogg picked who he reckoned were the best bowlers in all three formats of the game and surprisingly, there were no Pakistani bowlers in the list which includes the likes of Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi etc. For many years, Pakistan have known to produce world-class bowlers who have brought laurels to the nation. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. are some of the examples.

As the sporting events have been either postponed or canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the globe, many cricketers are taking to social media and interacting with the fans in Q&A sessions and even Hogg is one of them.

Hogg picks the best bowlers of this generation

During a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked him who his FAB four bowlers of modern-day world cricket are to which the two-time World Cup-winner replied by saying that the Australian pace duo of Pat Cummins/ Mitchell Starc, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and veteran New Zealand speedster Trent Boult are the ones who can perform at the highest level in all formats.

Cummins, Starc, Bumurah and Boult. These four are the ones who can perform at the highest level in all formats. #hoggytime https://t.co/sMzBoo0JxM — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, this had also left a couple of Pakistani fans disgruntled as well.

I think u missed shaheen shah afridi .. — Salar Abbasi (@SalarAbbasi10) March 26, 2020

What about M. Amir and Wahab Riaz??? — Abdul Raheem Goraya (@RaheemGoraya) March 26, 2020

Coming back to cricket, the 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear.

The status of IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

(Image Courtesy: AP)