Sakshi Dhoni Hits Critics For A Six As They Spread Fake Rumors Of MSD's COVID-19 Donation

Sakshi Dhoni has come out and hit out at the critics who have spread fake rumors of her better half and India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has donated a sum of Rs.1 lakh to help people in tackling COVID-19. After knowing about this, the netizens have also devalued the former Indian skipper's contribution on social media.

'Shame on You !': Sakshi Dhoni

Taking to the micro-blogging site, MS Dhoni's spouse criticized the media houses and urged them to stop carrying false news at sensitive times like these and wondered where responsible journalism has disappeared.

I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020

What lies ahead for MS Dhoni?

The IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Dhoni, who is in the final stages of career, would look at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year as his final frontier and the IPL 2020 could play a huge role in him making the squad. The former India skipper had a stellar season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 416 runs in just 12 innings, scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 134.62. Mahi will be leading the Chennai Super Kings and will also be hoping to lead them to a fourth title.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

