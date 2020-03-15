Brad Hogg Reckons That IPL And PSL Are On The Same Page, Justifies His Statement

Brad Hogg reckons that the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are on the same page as he gave both the global franchise leagues equal ratings during a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media. The IPL which was originally scheduled to get underway from March 29 has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, the ongoing edition of PSL which is being played behind closed doors will conclude on March 22.

Brad Hogg on IPL & PSL

A cricket fan had asked Hogg if he were to give points for cricket leagues then how much would he give to IPL and PSL each, to which the veteran off-spinner replied that he rates both the leagues 9 out of 10 as he reckons that the PSL has been the most prevalent off late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan while the IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide.

Sir if u give points to cricket leagues Then how much for PSL and IPL — Muhammad Azhar (@Muhamma51462287) March 15, 2020

Hogg forwards a fan's suggestion to Ganguly

Lately, a passionate cricket fan had asked the veteran Aussie spinner whether he would be comfortable with an IPL format based on the one that was there for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where there are four teams in two groups each wherein the top two from both groups play the semi-final with two best teams qualifying for the finals. The fan also suggested doing away with the home and away format as well as limit the number of venues that would not only benefit the tournament logistically but one can also get a fair tournament.

Hi Brad. Would you be comfortable with an IPL format based on the Women's T20 WC one. 2 groups, 4 teams in each. Top 2 from each play SF & then, Final. Do away with the home-away format & limit the no. of venues. Would be better logistically too & you can get a fair tournament. — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) March 15, 2020

As soon as Brad Hogg went through this tweet, he bought it to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's attention. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time World Cup winner informed the former Indian skipper about the fan's advice for scheduling the tournament which will not only save logistical expenses but will also minimize health risks. The left-arm spinner also went on to forward the fan's message.

To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks. #Cricket https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

