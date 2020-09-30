Brad Hogg Slams Ishan Kishan For Not Batting In Super Over Vs Bangalore, Netizens Divided

The 10th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was played between Virat Kohli-led Bangalore and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai side on Monday, September 28. On the back of Mumbai batsman Ishan Kishan’s 58-ball 99, the defending champions levelled up with Bangalore’s 201-3 after 40 overs of entertaining cricket in Dubai. While the match extended into a tie-breaking Super Over between the two sides, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma made a surprising call by not inviting his side’s top-scorer Kishan out to bat.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Also Read | Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Team Trolled By Kevin Pietersen After AB De Villiers' Special Effort

Brad Hogg slams Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over outcome

After former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Brad Hogg recently took to Twitter for questioning Rohit Sharma’s decision, that led to his side’s defeat in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest. After the match, the Mumbai skipper said that Ishan Kishan was too “drained out” to bat again in the Super Over after his initial 58-ball knock. Reacting to Sharma’s post-match comments, Brad Hogg criticised his decision and also slammed Kishan himself for not batting again.

Brad Hogg was of the opinion that Ishan Kishan should have batted in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest, since he is a young player, who was getting his first opportunity in this year’s Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The former Australian cricketer also mentioned that the youngster played only seven games last season and because of his 99-run knock, he held the momentum to see his team through for a win.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Takes Subtle Dig At MS Dhoni, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over: Brad Hogg’s take on “drained” Ishan Kishan

Rohit says Kishan was drained, I don't buy it. Young man has his 1st opportunity this year, only played 7 games last year, getting 99 saving the teams backside he would of been on a high full of beans. Should of batted in the super over. #IPL2020 #MIvRCB — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 30, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Will Bag The Wooden Spoon This Season

Dream11 IPL 2020: A recap of Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Earlier in the match, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Bangalore scored 201-3 off their 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers. In response, Mumbai batsmen Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard staged a 119-run stand where both slammed sparkling half-centuries en route to bringing their side to levelling terms with Virat Kohli and co. The match extended to Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over where Mumbai batsmen struggled their way to scoring 7 runs, thus losing the game to Bangalore off the last ball of their innings.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Explains Reason Behind Ishan Kishan Not Batting In Super Over Vs Bangalore

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Brad Hogg Twitter and IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.