Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Team Trolled By Kevin Pietersen After AB De Villiers' Special Effort

Bangalore defeated Mumbai in a thrilling contest which went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game. However, a staggering 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs, enforcing a Super Over.

Everyone was expecting Ishan Kishan to come out to bat in the Super Over alongside Kieron Pollard as he had just been on the field, which is why he was well-versed with the conditions. However, Mumbai, to everyone's surprise, sent out Hardik Pandya to bat alongside Kieron Pollard. At No. 3 they snubbed Ishan Kishan and named Rohit Sharma to bat in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.

The decision to not send Ishan Kishan out to bat, who was smashing the ball all around the park, just a few minutes prior to the Super Over, left many baffled. Mumbai could only manage to score 7 runs in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. Bangalore chased the target courtesy of AB de Villiers' heroics and won the nail-biting contest rather easily in the end. Rohit Sharma justified his side's decision to not send Ishan Kishan, saying that the southpaw was “drained out” to bat again after his initial 58-ball knock.

After the end of the match, the Mumbai franchise was heavily criticised for not going ahead with Ishan Kishan in the Super Over. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the Mumbai team was lambasted by fans and cricketing pundits alike. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was one of the many to criticise Mumbai for their ploy to hold back Ishan Kishan.

The Englishman took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure over not ending Ishan Kishan to bat out in the Super Over. He also pointed out how Punjab had held back set batsman Mayank Agarwal from batting in the Super Over. Kevin Pietersen further heaped praise on AB de Villiers. Kevin Pietersen said AB de Villiers smashed with the bat, then kept wickets and batted again. He also called AB de Villiers a winner and reckoned that's what the best do.

2 super overs & both times the 2 batters who got their team there didn’t bat, cos of what?!



Look at AB last night. He smashed it, he kept wicket & then he batted again. Couldn’t do media, cos he was busted - no problem. Winner!



That’s what the best does! @ipl — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 29, 2020

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

