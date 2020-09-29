Rohit Sharma Explains Reason Behind Ishan Kishan Not Batting In Super Over Vs Bangalore

The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side defeated Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai in a thrilling Super Over as yet another Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match went down to the wire. The 40-over run-feast, contested in Dubai on Monday, September 28, witnessed both sides amassing 201 from their 20 overs each. Mumbai, in their run-chase, launched a memorable rearguard fightback on the back of blitzkriegs from Ishan Kishan (99 runs from 58 balls) and Kieron Pollard (60* from 24). However, a hiccup in the last over by Kishan took the game to the Super Over where the Bangalore batsmen kept their cool to collect their 2 points.

Updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller

A look at the Points Table after Match 10 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/prp8OIj3aV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma on sending Hardik Pandya over Ishan Kishan in Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Despite Ishan Kishan’s herculean 99 that helped his side level-up with Bangalore’s total, Rohit Sharma chose himself, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard as his three batsmen for the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over affair. During the post-match presentation, the Mumbai skipper defended his decision by saying Ishan Kishan was “drained out” to bat again after his initial 58-ball knock.

Rohit Sharma further added that he sent in Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, as the latter of the two is someone “we trust hitting the long balls”. Additionally, he revealed that Ishan Kishan was drained out and he himself did not feel comfortable to bat again through the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020: A summary of the game prior to Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Prior to the match, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Bangalore batters got off to a boisterous start, and on the back of half-centuries from Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, compiled 201-3 off their 20 overs. Virat Kohli’s vague run-of-form continued with the innings as he contributed just three runs and used up 11 balls in the process.

Mumbai’s run-chase began on a troubling note as the defending champions were reduced to 78-4 after 11.2 overs. Rohit Sharma himself was the first batsman to go after he scored a run-a-ball 8. However, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard’s 119-run stand took Mumbai to the brink of victory until Kishan lost his wicket in the penultimate ball of the match. Pollard struck a boundary in the final ball to extend the game to the Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Image source: IPLT20.COM

