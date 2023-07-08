Father Dismissed Sachin-Dravid In WC 2003, Now Son Will Look To Challenge Kohli-Rohit

The Netherlands Men's Cricket Team secured a spot in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a victory over Scotland on Thursday. In a thrilling World Cup qualifier match, the Netherlands emerged victorious over Scotland by 4 wickets, securing their place in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The 23-year-old talented all-rounder, Bas de Leede played a pivotal role in this historic triumph. Leede showcased his skills by taking four wickets with his bowling and followed it up with a remarkable century of the bat.

3 things you need to know

Netherlands have qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

After Sri Lanka, they become the 10th team to qualify for the main event

This will be their fifth ODI World Cup appearance, their first being in 1996

Also Read: Indian Fans Are Loving Netherlands' Terrific Comment For India After ODI WC Qualification

Like father, like son

Cricket talent runs deep in the veins of Netherlands' star all-rounder, Bas de Leede. Interestingly, his father, Tim de Leede, made a mark in the 2003 World Cup match against India. Tim exhibited an exceptional performance, dismissing legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Now, after two decades, Bas de Leede will get the opportunity to travel to India and compete in the World Cup, continuing his family's cricket legacy. He will look to challenge modern-day greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

With their recent triumph, the Netherlands became the 10th team to secure a spot in the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka had previously confirmed their participation in the mega event after an impressive performance in the World Cup qualifiers. Looking ahead, Team India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka on November 2, while Rohit Sharma and his team will take on the Netherlands on November 11 in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Netherlands Player Unveils Meaningful Link Between MS Dhoni And His No. 7 Jersey - WATCH

Netherlands vs Scotland

During the qualifier's first innings, Bas De Leede proved to be a formidable force, stifling the Scottish batsmen by taking five wickets in just 10 overs while conceding a mere 52 runs. Despite a valiant effort from Scotland's Brandon McMullen, who scored an impressive 106 runs off 110 balls, Scotland managed to reach a competitive total of 277 runs, losing nine wickets in the process. When it was their turn to bat, Bas De Leede continued his exceptional form, smashing an impressive 127 runs off just 92 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes. His remarkable contribution propelled the Netherlands to a four-wicket victory with 43 balls to spare.

Image: AP/ICC