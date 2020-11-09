Brett Lee Celebrates 44th Birthday 'Indian-style' In Mumbai During Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is one of the greatest pacers to have played the game. The right-arm fast bowler was known for his raw speed and sharp bouncers, which were a nightmare for the batsmen. Lee is currently a part of the Dream11 IPL broadcasters team. The former Australian cricketer is in a biosecure bubble in Mumbai where he has donned the commentator's hat for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The former pacer has consistently been working as an expert for Select Dugout during the course of the tournament.

Brett Lee birthday celebrated by fellow commentators in Select Dugout

On Sunday, the legendary speedster turned 44. The Brett Lee birthday occasion was celebrated in the Select Dugout in Indian style alongside fellow commentators Scott Styris, Brian Lara, Graeme Swann, Dominic Cork and Sanjay Bangar. The right-arm pacer took to Facebook where he uploaded a video of his birthday celebration. In the video, Lara, Lee and Styris were seen commentating during the Delhi vs Hyderabad Qualifier 2.

That's when Bangar, Cork and Swann interrupted the commentary as they entered with a cake. All the commentators start singing the 'Happy Birthday Song' and Lee starts cutting the cake. Swann then comes and takes a piece of cake and pretends to feed it to Lee only to smash it in his face just like it is done in India as all the fellow commentators break out in laughter.

Brett Lee, who retired from international cricket in July 2012, turned 43 on Friday. Lee is a real charmer off the field as well and has a huge fan following, especially in India. The feeling is mutual as Lee has expressed his affinity for India on several occasions. He calls India his 'second home' after Australia.

While speaking to a leading media network back in 2013, Lee had mentioned about his love for India. He said that India had been a special place for him as he had been coming here for more than 13 years. He added that he felt a genuine bond and a connect with India as he loved the culture, the colour, the chaos and most of all, the people. He lauded the warmth and generosity of people in India by saying that they had taken him under their wing and looked after him like a son.

Brett Lee music band

The Brett Lee music band is named ‘Six & Out’ where the former pacer plays the bass guitar or acoustic guitar in the band. In 2006, during the ICC Champions Trophy that was played in India, Lee paired up with Indian legendary singer Asha Bhosle and recorded a duet called ‘You’re the One For Me’. He was also the lyricist for the song.

