Jason Holder Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, Stats, House And Personal Life

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder played a key role in Hyderabad's win over Bangalore in the Eliminator on Saturday. The 29-year-old played a key role with both bat and ball as the 2016 champions registered a six-wicket victory to advance further in their playoffs. Here's a look at Jason Holder's net worth, his stats and IPL 2020 price.

Jason Holder net worth: Holder IPL 2020 price

According to Cloud Net Worth, Jason Holder's net worth can be estimated to be around $6.4 million (₹47.34 crore approx). Much of the 29-year-old's net worth is from his wages earned as a professional cricketer for West Indies and franchises over the globe.

Holder was initially unsold during the Dream11 IPL auction but was later picked up by Hyderabad after the injury to Mitchell Marsh. According to reports from InsideSport's Moneyball, Holder's salary for the Dream11 IPL 2020, is estimated around ₹2 crore. Holder is said to be living in Barbados and is unmarried till date.

Jason Holder Dream11 IPL stats and career so far

Jason Holder first began his IPL career with Chennai, after the Men in Yellow paid $20,000 to get him on board. Hyderabad snapped him up a year later, where he enjoyed a brief spell, before a move to Kolkata. As the 29-year-old's stock rose in the longest format of the game, his demand in the Dream11 IPL diminished and the West Indian Test skipper was subsequently unsold in the next three auctions. Holder returned to the Dream11 IPL fold in 2020 and has proved to be an asset for Hyderabad, picking up 13 wickets in six matches while contributing handy runs down the order.

With a strike-rate of 144.73 with the bat and an average of 14.07 with the ball, the 29-year-old has established himself as a vital cog in the 2016 champions set up, as they look to lift the trophy on Tuesday. Holder was at his very best against Bangalore, dismissing openers Virat Kohli and Devudtt Padikkal in his first spell to put Hyderabad in command.

The 29-year-old returned for his second spell at the death, dismissing Shivam Dube, ending with impressive figures of 3/25 in his four overs. Holder also contributed a well-composed 20-ball 24 during the chase, helping his side over the line by reaming uneaten till the end.

