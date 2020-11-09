Brett Lee Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, House And Personal Life On 44th Birthday

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, during his playing days, was one of the most fearsome exponents of fast bowling in the world. The right-arm speedster made his international debut back in 1999 and represented his national side in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is up until his retirement in 2012. He was an integral member of the Australian squadron of the 2000s that lifted the 2003 World Cup, 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophies and enjoyed a spot at the Test supremacy throne for a major part of the decade.

The cricketer turned 44 on Sunday, November 8. To commemorate the occasion of the 44th Brett Lee birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his endorsement and business ventures.

How much is Brett Lee net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Brett Lee net worth stands at approximately $10 million (₹74 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being a former Australian cricket player. He also receives income for his commentary duties for Channel 9. Additionally, Brett Lee earns his salary through his endorsement deals with brands like Mitchell Ogilvie Tailoring, Pearls Group etc.

Brett Lee has been involved in many philanthropic activities throughout his career and in 2007, he launched the Mewsic Foundation in India, aiming to facilitate the involvement of disadvantaged young people in music. The foundation has six centres across India. He was cast in the Indo-Australian film UnIndian opposite Tannishtha Chatterjee and he continues to help a number of charities including the Salvation Army, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and the Make a Wish Foundation.

How much is Brett Lee Dream11 IPL 2020 salary?

The 44-year-old is currently in Mumbai to work as an expert for the Star Sports Network panel for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. According to sportingfree.com, the Brett Lee Dream11 IPL 2020 salary for his expert analysis ranges between $500,000 (₹3.7 crore) to $700,000 (₹5.2 crore).

Brett Lee’s personal life: His house and family

Brett Lee’s wife name is Lana Anderson. The two married each other in 2014. The Brett Lee house is located in North Sydney where they live together.

The cricketer also has a son from his first marriage to Elizabeth Kemp. The two married in 2006 and later divorced in 2009. Brett Lee's son's name is Preston Charles.

