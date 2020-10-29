Brett Lee Questions On-field Umpire For 'helping' Hyderabad In DRS Call During Delhi Game

The 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League is rapidly approaching the business end of the tournament. The Dream11 IPL 2020 has promised to live up to its hype with thrill and drama in abundance. However, if there's one aspect of the game that has not really up to the mark, it is the umpiring standards in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. There have been several instances where umpires have made silly errors, which have largely affected the outcome of the game.

Brett Lee unimpressed with umpiring error in Hyderabad vs Delhi match

On Tuesday, during the Hyderabad vs Delhi match, the umpire once again made a silly error by influencing a DRS call. Umpire Anil Chaudhary's blunder helped Hyderabad captain David Warner to not go for a review as Delhi were chasing 220 at the Dubai International Stadium.

It all happened during the 17th over of Delhi's chase when R Ashwin was trapped in front of the wicket by Sandeep Sharma. However. umpire Anil Chaudhary tapped on his knuckles and signalled that the bat was involved. The umpire made it apparent that Ashwin's bat was involved, which is why David Warner chose to not go for a review.

The umpiring error was immediately spotted by commentators Brett Lee, Scott Styris and Sanjay Bangar who were on-air during the game. The three commentators were left unimpressed with Chaudhary as they made their displeasure known. Brett Lee also expressed his opinion on the matter saying that tapping the hand is the universal umpire’s signal for the ball hitting the bat. He added that by doing that, the umpire is basically telling the fielding side that he believed the batsman has hit it so there’s no point reviewing. Lee reckoned that you still have your right to review but you’re not going to because of an umpire's assistance.

According to the IPL playing conditions, "Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review". The decision, however, didn't affect the Hyderabad vs Delhi result as the Orange Army decimated Delhi by 88 runs to secure a thumping victory.

Courtesy of their win over Delhi, Hyderabad's chances of making it to the playoffs are very much alive. According to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, the Men in Orange will take on Bangalore in Match 52 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 31 in Sharjah.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

