Suryakumar Yadav Net Worth, Rise In Dream11 IPL Salary Since 2012 And Overall Earnings

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) since moving to the franchise in 2018. The right-hander has scored runs galore season after season and is one of the most crucial members of the Mumbai outfit. In fact, Yadav is Mumbai's top scorer since 2018 ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with 1,298 runs to his name in 42 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL salary and career so far

Yadav made his debut in the cash-rich Indian T20 League in 2012 when he received a contract by the Mumbai franchise for ₹10 lakh. The talented batsman didn't get enough opportunities in the playing XI because of the presence of star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard as he kept warming the bench. Yadav was subsequently bought by Kolkata in 2014. The Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL salary in 2014 was ₹70 lakh.

Yadav went on to play four seasons for Kolkata where he impressed the cricketing fraternity with his brilliant performances despite getting limited chances down the order. He displayed his big-hitting prowess when he hit a match-winning 20-ball 46 with five sixes against Mumbai at Eden Gardens in 2015. After getting limited opportunities with Kolkata, Yadav was brought back by Mumbai ahead of the 2018 season.

However, in 2020, his value had increased significantly. The Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL salary with Mumbai is a whopping ₹3.2 crore. After coming to Mumbai, Yadav has been promoted at the top of the order and since then there has been no looking back for the stylish right-hander as he has been a consistent performer for Mumbai, having won them several matches on his own. Let's take a look at the Suryakumar Yadav net worth.

Suryakumar Yadav net worth

According to tvguidetime.com, Suryakumar Yadav's net worth is between $1 million – $5 million. A major part of his net worth is formed by his earnings from the Dream11 IPL. His net worth also comprises his earnings from playing domestic cricket for Mumbai. According to reports, the Mumbai batsman has a BMW 5 series car and Toyota Fortuner. Yadav also owns a Harley Davidson bike and a custom-made jeep Mahindra Thar. His Dream11 IPL earnings so far have come up to INR 12.7 crore.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman has scored 362 runs in 12 matches at a stunning average of 40.22 and strike-rate of 155.36. He is also the second-highest run-scorer for his side behind Quinton de Kock (392).

SOURCE: SURYAKUMAR YADAV INSTAGRAM

