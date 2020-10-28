Devdutt Padikkal Creates Dream11 IPL History By Co-owning Massive Shreyas Iyer Record

The 48th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Mumbai outfit taking on the Bangalore team. It was Kieron Pollard who won the toss in the Mumbai vs Bangalore live match, with the skipper electing to bowl first. Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Dream11 IPL 2020, with the batsman reaching a special milestone during the Mumbai vs Bangalore live game.

Devdutt Padikkal Dream11 IPL runs record

Only other uncapped Indian who scored more than 400 runs in his debut season is Shreyas Iyer in 2015 when he scored 439 runs. Padikkal all set to break that record!#IPL2020 #RCB #RCBvMI #IPLinUAE — Aby Siby (@Aby_Siby) October 28, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal had a stellar outing during the Mumbai vs Bangalore live game, scoring 74 runs off 45 balls. The opening batsman notched up his highest score of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, with his classy innings including 12 fours and one six. Devdutt Padikkal’s stellar knock ensured that Bangalore got off to a great start in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, with the batsman scoring briskly during the middle overs as well.

The youngster was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over of the match. Padikkal’s latest innings means that the batsman has now scored 417 runs in 12 games at an average of 34.75. The opener has a strike rate of 128.70 in his debut season.

I just love watching Devdutt Padikkal bat. It reminds me of someone. 🥺 — Sreeja Roy #GGunbeaten (@Roysreeja8) October 28, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal looks the type of player we will see representing @BCCI for many many years ... Incredible young all round player ... #IPLinUAE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2020

It's first season of Padikkal and he has clearly outshone Shubhman gill. Atleast in t20. — Humble (@badamazakiya) October 28, 2020

During his innings, Devdutt Padikkal also became just the second Indian uncapped player to score more than 400 runs in his debut season. The feat was last achieved by Shreyas Iyer in 2015 for the Delhi outfit. Several fans and pundits have praised the young batsman’s technique this season, with his graceful style compared to legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Many others have also backed the 20-year-old to nail down an opening slot in the future. Others compared the young opener to his counterparts like Shubman Gill, claiming that the Bangalore batsman has performed much better this season.

Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming: playing XI

Mumbai: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

How to watch Mumbai vs Bangalore IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Mumbai vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Mumbai vs Bangalore live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Bangalore’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: IPL Instagram

