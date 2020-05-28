Brian Lara 'world-class Batsman' But Had Lot Of Difficulties Facing Me: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez made his international debut in 2003. Nicknamed ‘The Professor’, the cricketer is one of the rare batsmen in the Pakistani line-up who can bat anywhere in the top 6. Throughout his international journey, Mohammad Hafeez scored 12,258 runs and bagged 246 wickets across 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 91 T20Is. The right-arm off-spinner recently claimed that he has always troubled left-handed batsmen, including former West Indies captain Brian Lara through his bowling.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Praises Brian Lara Son, Says His Batting Grip Reminds Him Of His Early Days

Mohammad Hafeez claims success against Brian Lara

In a recent interview with Geo News, Mohammad Hafeez said that left-handed batsmen have always had trouble in picking his off-spinners. However, he also claimed to have enjoyed equal success against the right-handers as well. Mohammad Hafeez named Brian Lara as one of his favourite batsmen and said that even the West Indies legend once admitted to having troubles against him.

Hafeez further praised Brian Lara by calling him a “world-class batsman” and believed that there are very few batters in the world who can tackle spin bowling as good as the 131-Test veteran.

Mohammad Hafeez contemplating retirement

Mohammad Hafeez made his international debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. While he retired from Tests in December 2018, he is now considering an overall retirement from international cricket. The veteran all-rounder said that he wants to quit the game with “grace and respect” after playing the next T20 World Cup.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Utilized Me To Outsmart Sachin Tendulkar In IPL 2010 Final: Shadab Jakati

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Brian Lara son

Former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies legend Brian Lara are known to be good friends with each other. On Wednesday, May 27, Brian Lara took to Instagram and shared a video of his younger son adorably trying his hand with the bat. Sachin Tendulkar took note of his post and compared Lara’s son’s attempts to his own younger days when he had started developing a passion for the game. The ‘Master Blaster’ later took to his social media account and made a side-by-side comparison of himself with Brian Lara son.

Brian Lara son: Sachin Tendulkar reacts, check Instagram posts

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Makes Brian Lara Laugh Over Funny Video With Son Zoravar: Watch

Brian Lara 400

Even though Brian Lara retired from international cricket after the 2007 World Cup, his world record of achieving Test cricket’s highest individual score still remains intact to this date. In the 2004 Antigua Test against England, the stylish left-hander eclipsed Matthew Hayden’s 380* on his way to a colossal 400*. During his marathon 13-hour stay at the crease, Lara smashed 43 blazing boundaries and four towering sixes against Steve Harmison and his fellow bowling compatriots.

Also Read | Brian Lara 400 Picks 2 Batsmen Who Can Break His 400* Record, Here Are His Choices