Brian Lara's 153* Helps WI Beat Australia In Trinidad Run-chase On Mar 30, 1999: Watch

Former West Indies cricket captain Brian Lara was a legendary batsman who enticed everyone with his stroke-filled batting. When it comes to Test cricket, Brian Lara was an institution in himself. Over the years, Brian Lara has played several match-winning knocks for West Indies.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara records: The southpaw makes big positive claim about Team India despite New Zealand away humbling

Brian Lara's 153* stuns Australia

The batting maestro played one such exemplary innings on March 30, 1999. Brian Lara scored an unbeaten 153 to stun Australia to secure a 1-wicket victory for his side in Barbados. West Indies, who were set a target of 308 were reeling at one stage, with their score being 105/5. That's when Lara's wonderful knock came to West Indies' rescue as they registered a narrow one-wicket win.

The notable thing about that knock was no batsman from either side could score above 40 in the second innings. Brian Lara's knock was decorated with 19 fours and one six, and in the end, he remained not out to see his side through.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara records: Brian Lara picks KL Rahul as his favourite batsman to watch; 'He's just clas

Australia had scored a mammoth total of 490 with the help of Steve Waugh (199) and Ricky Ponting (104) centuries. In response, the Windies bundled out for 319. Glenn McGrath bagged four wickets.

But the hosts bounced back in the second innings and put up a commendable performance. They bowled out the Aussies for just 146. Courtney Walsh was the destructor in chief as he grabbed a fifer. From then, Brian Lara took charge of the game to guide West Indies to a win.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara records: Brian Lara feels IPL 2020 showing key to Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo's T20I future

ON THIS DAY…@BrianLara's supreme unbeaten 1️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ steered West Indies to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in Barbados in 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ 🏝️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Kb6jHMvbgS — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 30, 2020

Brian Lara, who hung his boots in 2007, finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. Brian Lara featured in 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He amassed 11,953 runs in Tests while he registered 10,405 runs in the ODIs.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara records: Brian Lara calls India 'the best travelling team in the world' after 0-2 whitewash in NZ

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER