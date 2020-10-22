BSH Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will battle it out against Bengali CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs BCC match prediction and BSH vs BCC Dream11 team. BSH vs BCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: BCC Vs PKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

BSH vs BCC live: BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second match of the day for BCC, while BSH will play back-to-back matches. Coming to the points table, BSH are second on the points table, while BCC are rooted at the bottom of the table without any points on the board. BSH's last match was versus Pakcelona CC which they comfortably won by 26 runs, while BCC lost their previous match to Fateh CC on the Golden Ball. Expect both teams to field their best players in BSH vs BCC playing 11 for the upcoming clash.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs PKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs BCC Dream11 team

BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs BCC Dream11 team

Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Adil Hassan Akbar, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mohammad Shafeer, Malik Mati-Ur-Rehman, Nazim Muhammad, Hamza Sanwal, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Mustafa Saleem, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik.

Also Read: Chigumbura Downplays Indian Coach's Absence On Pakistan Tour

BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BSH vs BCC Dream11 team

Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader (c), Shafiqur Rehman (wk), Shahidul Alam, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Allaudin Siddique, Md Mahbubul Alam, Atif Alam, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Zihad Hossain.

Also Read: Imran Tahir Set To Make Dramatic Comeback In Critical Match Against Mumbai In Sharjah?

BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BSH vs BCC Dream11 team

Babar Khan

Omar Ali

Hamza Saleem

Riaz Howlader

BSH vs BCC match prediction: BSH vs BCC Dream11 team

BSH vs BCC live: BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BSH vs BCC top picks and BSH vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.