BSH Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs CTT match prediction, BSH vs CTT Dream11 team and the probable BSH vs CTT playing 11. The BSH vs CTT live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

BSH vs CTT live: BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

BSH are fourth in the ECS T10 Barcelona table with one win and one loss from their opening two matches. BSH lost their first match against United CC Girona but came back strongly with a win against Hawks CC. CTT have also registered a single win which came in their only match so far and will look to carry on the winning momentum.

The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain. However, heavy overnight rain means a delayed start to day 3 action at ECS Barcelona. Play start in 15 minutes - precipitation permitting 🇪🇸🏏🌧️ https://t.co/nPUUOdUmhG pic.twitter.com/puEjMwUaIg — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 14, 2020

Also Read: KCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.

Also Read: CTT Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Zain Ul Abiddin, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asim Ashraf.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

BSH vs CTT live: BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction, BSH vs CTT top picks and BSH vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.