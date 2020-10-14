ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC and Kings CC are set to battle each other in the 10th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs KCC live in India and where to catch the CTT vs KCC live scores.

CTT vs KCC live: CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Catalunya Tigers CC are the team to beat and will have an advantage over their rivals as they will be well versed with the conditions heading into this contest. Kings CC will have a tough time while facing a strong CTT side and will have to play out of their skins to beat their opponents.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of CTT vs KCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the CTT vs KCC live streaming, the conditions do not look good with Accuweather predicting cloudy conditions with chances of a storm as well as rain. The humidity forecast reads 66% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Rain interruption is certainly going to be a concern for both teams.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of CTT vs KCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being cloudy for this match, bowlers will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make good use of condition and make early inroads in the opponents' batting lineup.

CTT vs KCC live streaming: CTT vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTT vs KCC live in India and CTT vs KCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

