Bumrah Breaks Wicket Into Two Halves, Hints At What Awaits Once He Makes A Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah who has been Team India's premier fast bowler for a few years has been out of action in the last two home series against South Africa and Bangladesh due to a back injury. Meanwhile, the young pacer is putting in his best efforts and is also sweating it out in the nets which gives an indication that he is trying to make a comeback soon. However, the latest picture which was posted by Bumrah on social media seems to be a warning for all the batsmen around the world about what they can expect when he returns.

Jasprit Bumrah makes a statement

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jasprit Bumrah wrote that he had ended the session as well as the stumps. The youngster had also posted an image of the middle stump that he had broken with his fiery pace. Take a look.

Even the netizens were happy after knowing that it won't be too long before they see the young speedster back in action. Here are some of the reactions.

Bumrah eyeing a comeback in the New Zealand series

Jasprit Bumrah, who was not named in the Indian squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies starting from December 6 will be eyeing to make a comeback in the gruelling tour of New Zealand where India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three One Day Internationals and two Tests from January 24 to March 4, 2020. Meanwhile, India will also be looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Nonetheless, Jasprit Bumrah has had a very good 2019 where he played an instrumental role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth IPL triumph and then he was also India's highest and the fifth-highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2019 with 18 scalps in nine matches.

