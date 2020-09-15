Sachin Tendulkar Gets Furious After MS Dhoni Runs Out MI Batsman In IPL 2010 Final: Watch

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was one of the coolest customers on the cricket field. The right-hander, who was more often than not, in control of his emotions, made sure that he let his bat do the talking. There were a very few instances in his 24-year old glorious cricketing career when he expressed his emotions on the field. One such instance was on display during the IPL 2010 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma star in special Dream11 advertisement for IPL 2020; watch video

Sachin Tendulkar hits bat on ground with anger during IPL 2010 final

CSK and MI locked horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lay their hands on the coveted IPL 2010 trophy. It was CSK's second final while Mumbai Indians were playing their first. Having won the toss, CSK chose to bat first and posted a competitive total of 168/5 riding on the back of a brilliant fifty by Suresh Raina (57 off 35 balls). In response, the Mumbai Indians were restricted to 146/8 courtesy an inspiring bowling effort from the Men in Yellow.

MS Dhoni's bowlers were right on the money from the beginning, which put Mumbai under tremendous pressure. R Ashwin bowled a maiden first over and Doug Bollinger followed it up by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in the subsequent over. Abhishek Nayar, who was promoted up the order, joined Sachin Tendulkar at the crease as the duo started resurrecting the Mumbai innings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: David Miller expresses hopes of finishing games like CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Abhishek Nayar and Sachin Tendulkar kept the scoreboard ticking. Nayar hit a couple of maximums and reduced the mounting pressure. At the end of 11 overs, the scoreboard read 67/1 with the required run rate moving past 11. Both Nayar and Tendulkar were going strong but that's when a horrible mixup led to the former's dismissal.

It all happened on the second delivery of twelfth over bowled by Suresh Raina when Nayar played the ball towards short leg and tried to steal a single. Tendulkar, who was at the non-striker's end, denied the run and stood his ground. Nayar who had come halfway down the pitch had to run all the way back but it was too late as CSK skipper MS Dhoni was onto the ball in a whiff.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's monstrous six leaves CSK team-mate Murali Vijay spellbound; watch

MS Dhoni hit the bullseye and sent Nayar packing for a 26-ball 27. Looking at the way Nayar was dismissed, Sachin Tendulkar was livid as he hit the bat on the ground with anger. The CSK bowlers capitalized on the situation as they were all over Mumbai batsmen. The match is also known to have featured a rare instance of MS Dhoni outsmarting the much more senior Sachin Tendulkar, as Dhoni stationed Kieron Pollard at an unconventional-looking mid-off position and teamed with spinner Shadab Jakati to plot the Little Master's dismissal.

Eventually, Mumbai Indians lost the match by 22 runs and handed CSK their first-ever IPL title.

Here is the footage of a livid Sachin Tendulkar

Never Seen Sachin Tendulkar like this



2010 IPL Final 💔 pic.twitter.com/tb1uuO9cS9 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 13, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni endorsed CSK's new IPL 2020 official partner in 2005 itself; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ SHEBAS_10DULKAR