CAL Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

Calcutta Customs Clubs will face Town Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 4:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CAL vs TOC match prediction, probable CAL vs TOC playing 11 and CAL vs TOC Dream11 team.

Also Read: MBC Vs TMC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

CAL vs TOC live: CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction and preview

CAL has a huge task ahead as they face an in-form TOC team in the upcoming match. CAL has registered just win so far in the tournament which came versus Tapan Memorial Club after losing to Mohun Bagan in their first match. This match presents them with a perfect opportunity to move up the points table and in order to do that they will have to play really well.

On the other hand, TOC has been dominant so far in the tournament and on the back of two back-to-back wins. The two wins have put them on top spot on the points table and to keep hold of the position, they will look to beat CAL in the upcoming match. While the matchup looks one-sided on paper, CAL will certainly look to put up a fight in this match.

Also Read: Bengal T20 Challenge CAL Vs TOC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction: CAL vs TOC probable playing 11

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction: CAL probable playing 11

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (c), Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna

Also Read: Bengal T20 Challenge MBC Vs TMC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction: TOC probable playing 11

Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Gitimoy Basu (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Avijit Singh (c), Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Azaz Ansari, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha, MD Kaif

Also Read: JS Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Live

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CAL vs TOC Dream11 team

Abhishek Das

Agniv Pan

Gitimoy Basu

Karan Lal

CAL vs TOC match prediction: CAL vs TOC Dream11 team

CAL vs TOC live: CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction

As per our CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction, TOC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAL vs TOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAL vs TOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.