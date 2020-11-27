CAL Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Calcutta Customs Clubs will face Town Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 4:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CAL vs TOC match prediction, probable CAL vs TOC playing 11 and CAL vs TOC Dream11 team.
CAL has a huge task ahead as they face an in-form TOC team in the upcoming match. CAL has registered just win so far in the tournament which came versus Tapan Memorial Club after losing to Mohun Bagan in their first match. This match presents them with a perfect opportunity to move up the points table and in order to do that they will have to play really well.
Can #CalcuttaCustoms stop #TownClub's winning run?— CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 27, 2020
Who will come out on top between #TapanMemorial and #MohunBagan's clash tomorrow at 8 pm?
Witness both the matches live only on the FanCode App: https://t.co/dhiqlrW8ZS#CCvTC #TMvMB #CAB #BengalT20Challenge #BengalCricket pic.twitter.com/MDa2Cvqfc3
On the other hand, TOC has been dominant so far in the tournament and on the back of two back-to-back wins. The two wins have put them on top spot on the points table and to keep hold of the position, they will look to beat CAL in the upcoming match. While the matchup looks one-sided on paper, CAL will certainly look to put up a fight in this match.
Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (c), Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna
Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Gitimoy Basu (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Avijit Singh (c), Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Azaz Ansari, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha, MD Kaif
As per our CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction, TOC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAL vs TOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAL vs TOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
